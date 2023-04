Berti went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Moved up to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, Berti swiped his fourth bag of the year, with all four coming in the last five games. As he did in 2022, the 33-year-old is making an impact in a hurry on the basepaths with consistent playing time, and since Joey Wendle (ribs) was injured, Berti's gone 9-for-31 (.290) with a homer, four RBI and six runs in nine games.