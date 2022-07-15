Berti was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Berti was removed from Thursday's game against the Pirates with what was described as a mild groin strain, but the issue will still force him to spend time on the injured list. The 32-year-old won't be eligible to return until at least July 25, and it's possible that he'll see a slight decrease in playing time upon his return since Jorge Soler (pelvis) was reinstated from the IL on Friday.