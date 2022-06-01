Berti will start at shortstop and bat sixth in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Though he'll be filling in for a resting Miguel Rojas in the front end of the twin bill, Berti could end up settling in as the Marlins' primary third baseman in the short term after the top two options on the depth chart -- Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Brian Anderson (back) were placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. WIllians Astudillo and Luke Williams are also candidates to pick up work at the hot corner, but Berti's ability to play all over the infield and outfield could be enough for him to hold down a near-everyday role until the Marlins reclaim some health. Berti had already started in three of the Marlins' previous four games and is getting on base at an excellent .391 clip this season while chipping in two home runs and four stolen bases across 64 plate appearances.