Berti will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Berti will make his fourth consecutive start and his sixth in seven contests overall. He'll be filling in for a resting Jean Segura on Wednesday, but Berti doesn't have a clear path to a regular role at any one position at the moment. In addition to third base, Berti has also made two starts apiece at shortstop and left field over the past week.