Berti is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Though Berti broke camp with Miami as a utility player, he had some hope of earning semi-regular starts due to his ability to play the outfield and multiple infield spots. However, with the regular outfield trio of Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Adam Duvall thriving and with rookie middle infielder Jazz Chisholm getting off to a hot start to the season, playing time hasn't opened up for Berti. He'll remain on the bench for a third straight game Sunday.