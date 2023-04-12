Berti went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Phillies.

The utility player opened the scoring in the third inning by turning on an Aaron Nola knuckle curve and driving it over the wall in center field. Berti isn't known for his power -- his career high in homers is six, set back in 2019 -- but after stealing a league-leading 41 bases last season, he's now swiped two in the last three games. As long as he continues getting everyday playing time at shortstop, the 33-year-old could rack up pilfers in a hurry.