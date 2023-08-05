Berti went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

The light-hitting utility man jumped on a Jordan Montgomery changeup in the second inning and lined it over the left-field wall for his third homer of the season. Berti's worked his way back into a consistent spot in the batting order since the All-Star break, slashing .392/.407/.569 in 17 games with three steals, six RBI and 10 runs, but as yet he hasn't really exploited MLB's new rules to make basestealing easier -- after leading the league with 41 stolen bases in 2022, the 33-year-old has only 12 in 16 attempts this season.