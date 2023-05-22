Berti went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Giants.
Berti's playing time has been slipping of late, but he was productive out of the leadoff spot Sunday. This was his fifth multi-hit effort in 15 games in May. The versatile speedster is slashing .280/.324/.364 with two home runs, nine RBI, 18 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 42 contests this season. He should be in the lineup versus southpaws, and his contact-hitting approach could also earn him some time versus right-handers when he's hot.