Berti has gone 10-for-24 (.417) in Grapefruit League play with two doubles, a triple, a 9:8 BB:K and four stolen bases in five attempts.

Jazz Chisholm emerged as the winner of the battle for the Marlins' starting second-base job, but Berti will provide a veteran presence off the bench behind the younger infielder. The 31-year-old could see fairly regular action as he spots in all around the diamond, and with 27 steals in 116 big-league games during his career, Berti offers stolen-base potential later in fantasy drafts after the elite speedsters are off the board.