Berti went 2-for-4 with two doubles in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Mets.

His two-baggers were the only extra-base hits Miami could manage on the night. The 29-year-old has bounced around the diamond in a utility role since coming off the IL at the end of July, going 10-for-25 (.400) with three steals, five doubles and a triple, but if Miguel Rojas' hamstring strain proves to be serious, Berti could find himself as the team's starting shortstop.