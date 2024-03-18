Berti got the start at third base and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

Batting leadoff, Berti drew a free pass off a tiring Jose Quintana in the fifth inning, advanced to third on a Dane Myers single and came around to score on a Jesus Sanchez groundout. Berti has seen most of his action this spring at the hot corner but has also played shortstop for a few games, batting .250 (7-for-28) with a 3:9 BB:K and one steal in two attempts. The 34-year-old will fill a utility role on the Marlins' infield again this season, and while his 16-for-22 performance on the basepaths in 2023 was disappointing, he did record an average sprint speed in the 95th percentile. A bounceback performance in the category isn't out of the question after he led the majors with 41 steals in 2022.