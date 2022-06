Berti went 1-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

Berti had a groundout lead to a run in the second inning and an RBI single in the ninth. His stolen base was the infielder's 11th of the season, nine of which have come in his last 14 contests. The speedy 32-year-old has hit fairly well this year with a .269/.382/.398 slash line, two home runs, 10 RBI, 18 runs scored, four doubles and a triple through 110 plate appearances.