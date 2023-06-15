Berti went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Mariners.

Berti hadn't recorded a steal in his last 21 games, though a drop in playing time since the start of June has made it difficult for him to get many chances on the basepaths. The speedster is up to eight steals in 12 attempts this season, a far cry from the 41 thefts he logged a year ago. He's slashing a respectable .259/.308/.330 with two home runs, 12 RBI, 25 runs scored, a triple and five doubles over 203 plate appearances. He's at a 6.9 percent walk rate, and the struggles to get on base mixed with a spot in the bottom half of the order will likely continue to limit his effectiveness.