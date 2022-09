Berti (hip) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Berti's sore right hip will keep him on the bench for the third game in a row, allowing Charles Leblanc to pick up another start in the middle infield. The Marlins are seemingly hopeful that another day out of the lineup coupled with Monday's team off day will be enough time for Berti to move past the injury and rejoin the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener in Philadelphia.