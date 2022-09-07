site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-jon-berti-retreats-to-bench-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Jon Berti: Retreats to bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Berti isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Berti returned from a hip injury Tuesday and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. He'll head back to the bench while Charles Leblanc starts at second base and leads off.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read