Berti (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 32-year-old has been sidelined for nearly a month by the groin strain, but he's back with the big-league club after going 1-for-14 during a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Jacksonville. Berti has a .271/.365/.375 slash line with two home runs and 19 RBI in 58 games this season, and even after the absence he still leads the league with 28 stolen bases while being caught only three times. Joey Wendle has settled in as Miami's primary second baseman, but Berti should still see regular playing time between the infield and outfield thanks to his versatility.