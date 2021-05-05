Berti is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Berti's time as a regular in the Miami lineup appears to be over after Brian Anderson (oblique) was reinstated from the injured list Tuesday. Anderson took over as the Marlins' third baseman in Miami's 9-3 win in the series opener, snapping a streak of 11 straight starts at the position for Berti. With Isan Diaz and Lewis Brinson seemingly locked into everyday roles in place of the Marlins' other two injured regulars -- Jazz Chisholm (hamstring) and Starling Marte (rib), respectively -- Berti may only be in store for a couple of starts per week.