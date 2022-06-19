Berti went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.

Berti hit a leadoff single in the first inning before stealing second and third base. He got aboard again in the ninth and added his third steal of the game, which is impressive even by his standards. The 32-year-old has had a green light on the basepaths -- he's notched 14 stolen bases in 16 games in June, and he's yet to be caught this month. The utility man has posted a .283/.382/.398 slash line with 18 steals in 19 tries, two home runs, 11 RBI and 22 runs scored across 131 plate appearances this year.