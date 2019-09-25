Berti went 3-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and four stolen bases in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Mets.

The 29-year-old might have won a few fantasy leagues with the huge performance on the basepaths, and with his September in general -- Berti is slashing .323/.389/.400 through 17 games with eight of his 16 steals on the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories