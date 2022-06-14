Berti went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Phillies.

Berti got aboard with a double in the fifth inning and a single in the seventh before scoring on each of Miguel Rojas' RBI doubles in the contest. The latter time aboard, Berti was able to swipe a base for his eighth steal in 12 games in June. He's added four multi-hit games this month, and he's now slashing .278/.386/.412 with two home runs, 10 RBI, 12 steals and 20 runs scored through 32 contests.