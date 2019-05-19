Berti was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Mets with a left oblique strain, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Berti was scheduled to leadoff and start in center field Sunday for the fifth time in six games. The severity of the injury is unknown, as is whether the 29-year-old will be available off the bench. Rosell Herrera will take over in center field in his absence.

