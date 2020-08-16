Berti will start in right field and will bat sixth Sunday against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Though he opened the campaign in a super-utility role, Berti has seemingly found a home of late in right field, where he'll be making his fourth consecutive start. Berti may be squeezed out of the outfield once Corey Dickerson (personal) returns from the bereavement list and the likes of Harold Ramirez and Garrett Cooper are back from the COVID-19 injured list, but Berti's ability to play three infield spots should help keep his playing time relatively stable. Through 50 plate appearances this season, Berti is slashing .227/.320/.273 with nine runs and four stolen bases.