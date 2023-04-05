Berti is expected to see the majority of the playing time at shortstop while Joey Wendle (ribs) is on the injured list, David Wilson of the Miami Herald reports.

Berti is a poor fit defensively at shortstop, but the veteran utility player is still viewed as the superior option to Garrett Hampson. The Marlins also have Jose Iglesias at Triple-A, but he's not on the 40-man roster and the organization may not have an easy way to create a spot for him at the moment. Berti has had a quiet start to the year, going 3-for-15 (.200) through five games without a stolen base, but his wheels should start making an impact with consistent playing time.