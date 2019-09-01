Berti is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Berti's time as the Marlins' everyday shortstop looks to be over with Miguel Rojas (hamstring) returning from the 10-day injured list Sunday, but the rookie should still see steady playing time thanks to his ability to play several other positions. The speedy 29-year-old has slashed .282/.363/.473 with four home runs, seven steals and 24 runs in 29 games since his own return from the IL on July 31.