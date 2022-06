Berti went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-4 loss to the Mets.

That's now 11 steals in his last 14 games, and 15 on the year, for Berti. The 32-year-old is also batting .302 (16-for-53) over that 14-game stretch with a .362 OBP, affording him plenty of chances to run, and while he doesn't bring much power to the table, Berti will retain fantasy value as long as he's seeing regular playing time.