Berti will start at third base and bat seventh Thursday against the Giants, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Berti figures to see a significant increase in playing time with Brian Anderson (oblique) forced to the injured list. While he's gotten off to a slow start with the bat -- he has only six hits in 38 plate appearances -- Berti could be a source of stolen bases assuming he can get on base at a strong enough clip.