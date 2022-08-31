Updating a previous report, Berti will start at third base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Berti had been in line to receive a breather for the series finale, but he was pressed into the starting nine after shortstop Miguel Rojas was scratched with right wrist discomfort, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The speedster will be making his seventh start in a row after going 3-for-22 with five walks, one run and one stolen base over the prior six contests.