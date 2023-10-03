Berti is starting at shortstop and batting eighth Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies.

Garrett Hampson drew the majority of starts at shortstop in the closing weeks of the 2023 regular season, but the Marlins will ride the hot hand with Berti after he slashed .500/.609/.944 with four homers and two steals across his final 46 plate appearances. Hampson is on the bench in Game 1, with Luis Arraez (ankle) returning at second base and Jake Burger manning third base. Joey Wendle will also ride the pine.