Berti went 1-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Rangers.

The 32-year-old hadn't stolen a base since returning from a minor hip issue at the beginning of September, and he hadn't swiped multiple bags in a game since July 1, but Berti appears to be back in top form on the basepaths. Despite playing in only 83 games this season around various injuries, he still leads the majors with 34 steals, four ahead of the Baltimore duo of Cedric Mullins and Jorge Mateo.