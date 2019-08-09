Berti went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over Atlanta.

It's his fifth multi-hit performance in eight games since coming off the IL at the end of July. Berti's hitting an eye-popping .412 (14-for-34) over that stretch with three steals, six extra-base hits (five doubles and a triple), five runs and five RBI, but his 0:8 BB:K suggests he could cool down at any moment. Even so, with Miguel Rojas (hamstring) on the shelf, Berti is in line for regular playing time at shortstop and as Miami's leadoff hitter, and he could provide a short-term fantasy boost until he crashes back to earth.