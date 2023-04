Berti went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Getting the start at shortstop and hitting ninth, Berti swiped his first bag of the year after a one-out single in the fifth inning. Last year's steals king has had a slow start to 2023 in that category, but with consistent playing time ahead of him while Joey Wendle (ribs) is sidelined, Berti could rack up a lot of stolen bases very quickly.