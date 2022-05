Berti went 0-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 win over Atlanta.

The veteran utility player started his second straight game at second base while Jazz Chisholm (hamstring) is on the mend, and Berti stole a base in each. He's up to four stolen bases in 59 plate appearances on the year, adding two homers, four RBI and 12 runs with a .277 batting average.