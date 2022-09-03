site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jon Berti: Still not starting
Berti (hip) isn't in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Berti is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game due to right hip soreness. Luke Williams will take over at the hot corner and bat ninth Saturday.
