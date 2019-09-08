Marlins' Jon Berti: Stuck in utility role
Manager Don Mattingly admitted Sunday that he wasn't ready to commit to Berti as an everyday player, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "We're still trying to figure out, is he an everyday, utility-type guy?" Mattingly said. "Can he play every day, somewhere? Or is he a four or five days a week [starter]? Some guys are better at playing five days -- you're going to get more production -- than playing seven."
Berti was on the bench for Sunday's series finale with the Royals, marking his third day off in seven games. While Mattingly may be correct in his assessment that Berti might not profile best in an everyday role, the 29-year-old is probably deserving a regular lineup spot based on the current composition of the Miami roster. Since Berti returned from an extended absence due to an oblique injury July 31, he's contributed a .276/.361/.457 slash line, with his 119 wRC+ trailing only Brian Anderson (175 wRC+) and Starlin Castro (141 wRC+) among Marlins players during that span. Even if he ends up sitting a couple times per week down the stretch, Berti might still be worthy of rostering in mid-sized or deeper mixed leagues thanks to his excellent speed. He boasts an average sprint speed that ranks in the 98th percentile of all players, per StatCast, and has used those wheels to go 9-for-10 on stolen-base attempts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...