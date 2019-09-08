Manager Don Mattingly admitted Sunday that he wasn't ready to commit to Berti as an everyday player, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "We're still trying to figure out, is he an everyday, utility-type guy?" Mattingly said. "Can he play every day, somewhere? Or is he a four or five days a week [starter]? Some guys are better at playing five days -- you're going to get more production -- than playing seven."

Berti was on the bench for Sunday's series finale with the Royals, marking his third day off in seven games. While Mattingly may be correct in his assessment that Berti might not profile best in an everyday role, the 29-year-old is probably deserving a regular lineup spot based on the current composition of the Miami roster. Since Berti returned from an extended absence due to an oblique injury July 31, he's contributed a .276/.361/.457 slash line, with his 119 wRC+ trailing only Brian Anderson (175 wRC+) and Starlin Castro (141 wRC+) among Marlins players during that span. Even if he ends up sitting a couple times per week down the stretch, Berti might still be worthy of rostering in mid-sized or deeper mixed leagues thanks to his excellent speed. He boasts an average sprint speed that ranks in the 98th percentile of all players, per StatCast, and has used those wheels to go 9-for-10 on stolen-base attempts.