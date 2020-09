Berti went 1-for-3 with two runs, one RBI, two walks and one stolen base during Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

Berti has started the past eight games since returning from the injured list last week and is 6-for-21 with one double, two runs, four RBI and eight walks during that stretch. The 30-year-old enters the final game of the regular season with a .256/.385/.350 slash line with nine stolen bases in 145 plate appearances.