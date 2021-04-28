Berti went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in a 5-4 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.

Berti singled and scored a run in the fifth and then came back up in the seventh and sent a long ball to straightaway center to make it a 5-4 deficit for the Marlins. Tuesday was only his second multi-hit effort of the season but it was also his second home run in four games after not having one in the first 17 contests. Overall, Berti is still struggling from the plate a bit, as he's slashing .212/.300/.385 with five extra-base hits, eight RBI and nine runs scored to go along with a 6:16 BB:K.