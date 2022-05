Berti went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs during Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The veteran utility man hit leadoff against lefty Madison Bumgarner on Wednesday and delivered his first two homers of the season during the first and seventh innings. Berti has a .314/.467/.600 slash line with four RBI, 10 runs and two stolen bases in 15 games, and his strong start should allow him to continue seeing at least semi-regular starts across the diamond.