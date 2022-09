Berti went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-2 win over the Nationals.

The veteran utility player is healthy and running again, and Berti's stolen five bases on six attempts over the last nine games. The surge has extended his major-league lead in that category, giving him 37 on the season, and he stands a good chance of being the only player to reach 40 this season -- with 1961 being the last time in MLB history multiple players failed to reach that mark.