Berti went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 4-0 win over Atanta.
The veteran utility player will almost certainly be the only player in the majors this season to reach the 40-steal plateau. Berti's also set a new career high in the category at the age of 32 -- his previous best was only 17 in 2019 -- but his .236/.319/.328 slash line indicates how one-dimensional his fantasy value has been. With MLB making rule changes that should boost the running game league-wide in 2023, he could be very overvalued at draft tables if his SB total no longer stands out from the pack.