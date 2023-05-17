Berti notched a stolen base and scored a run in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.
Berti swiped second base after replacing Luis Arraez as a pinch runner in the ninth inning before scoring on Jorge Soler's walk-off home run. Berti is now 7-for-10 on stolen base attempts this season after leading the league with 41 steals a year ago. The 33-year-old Berti has been swinging the bat well despite shifting into a utility role. He's slashing .333/.397/.439 in his last 19 games, boosting his line to .271/.320/.364 with two home runs, eight RBI and 17 runs scored through 130 plate appearances on the campaign.