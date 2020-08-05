Berti went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

Getting the start at second base and hitting second, Berti wasted little time in showcasing his wheels, beating out an infield hit in the first inning and then swiping second for his first steal of the year. The 30-year-old utility player should get regular at-bats for the Marlins while the team's roster recovers from its COVID-19 outbreak, so after amassing 17 steals in 73 games last season, Berti will have plenty of chances to add to his 2020 total.