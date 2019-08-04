Berti went 3-for-5 with one run scored, one RBI, a double, a triple and two stolen bases in Saturday's loss at Tampa Bay.

Berti batted second and started at third base Saturday and played a pivotal role in the Marlins' offense. The 29-year-old was activated off the injured list Wednesday and is 6-for-13 with three runs scored and two RBI in his first three games off the shelf.