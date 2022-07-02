Berti went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, two RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's 6-3 win over the Nationals.

Batting leadoff in place of the injured Jazz Chisholm (back) while getting the start in left field, Berti made a nuisance of himself on the basepaths once again, swiping bags in the third and sixth innings. The utility player now leads the majors with 24 steals, and 20 of them have come since the beginning of June -- a stretch during which he's also slashing .288/.353/.365 with 12 RBI and 16 runs in 27 games.