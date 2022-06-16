Berti went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Phillies.

The veteran utility player simply can't be stopped on the basepaths right now. Berti is up to 14 steals on the season, tying him for fourth in the majors with Harrison Bader, but 10 of them have come in June without a caught stealing. Berti has been more than a one-trick pony during his hot streak, slashing .308/.379/.365 on the month with six RBI and nine runs, and while he's been holding down the starting job at third base with Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Brian Anderson (back) currently sidelined, Berti should see regular playing time around the diamond even when the Miami roster is healthy as long as he keeps producing.