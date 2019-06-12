Berti (oblique) fielded grounders Tuesday and has started a hitting and throwing progression, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The report doesn't mention that Berti has resumed a running program or that he's been able to track fly balls, so until that happens, he probably can't be considered close to starting up a minor-league rehab assignment. Berti, who has been sidelined since May 18 with a left oblique strain, had been of an unproductive timeshare in center field with Rosell Herrera. JT Riddle and Harold Ramirez have seemingly since surpassed both Herrera and Berti on the depth chart at the position, so the 29-year-old will likely be relegated to a utility role once healthy.

