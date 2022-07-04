site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jon Berti: Takes seat Monday
Berti isn't starting Monday's game against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.
Berti is resting after he hit .148 with a double, four RBI, three runs and four stolen bases over the last seven games. Luke Williams will take his place at the keystone and bat eighth.
