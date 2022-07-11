Berti is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The majors' leader with 27 stolen bases, Berti has been seeing more time in left field of late with Joey Wendle having found a home at the keystone in his return from the injured list while Jazz Chisholm (back) remains on the shelf. Bryan De La Cruz will pick up a start in left field in place of Berti, but the 32-year-old speedster should continue to play regularly in the absence of both Chisholm and Jorge Soler (pelvis), who also appears unlikely to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.