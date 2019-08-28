Berti went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

The 29-year-old continues to make the most of his first extended opportunity in the majors. Berti is slashing .309/.387/.500 through 25 games since rejoining the Marlins at the end of July with three homers, seven steals, 11 RBI and 22 runs, and he's provided the Marlins with a genuine threat in the leadoff spot for arguably the first time all season.