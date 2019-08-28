Marlins' Jon Berti: Three hits in loss
Berti went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.
The 29-year-old continues to make the most of his first extended opportunity in the majors. Berti is slashing .309/.387/.500 through 25 games since rejoining the Marlins at the end of July with three homers, seven steals, 11 RBI and 22 runs, and he's provided the Marlins with a genuine threat in the leadoff spot for arguably the first time all season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start