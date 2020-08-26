Berti went 0-for-1 with three stolen bases, two runs scored and a pair of walks in a 4-0 win over the Mets in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Berti was a menace on the basepaths in the sixth inning. He drew a walk, then stole second, third and home against the Mets' battery of Jeurys Familia and rookie catcher Ali Sanchez. The crazy sequence gave Berti eight stolen bases, 14 runs scored, six RBI and a homer in 19 games this season. The defensively versatile 30-year-old will likely continue to earn playing time with a spot at the top of the batting order.