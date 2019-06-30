Berti (oblique) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A New Orleans through the All-Star break, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Berti began the rehab stint Saturday and will spend a couple weeks in the minors while making his way back from the left oblique strain. The 29-year-old had a .237/.324/.373 slash line over 22 games in a utility role prior to the injury.

